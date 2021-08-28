Awards conferred on 29 people for stellar services

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Friday conferred “Governor Awards” on 29 personalities for their outstanding services in various fields including eminent social activist Faisal Edhi and Justice (Retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal.

Addressing the ceremony, Chaudhry Sarwar said that those who serve humanity are always remembered in history, adding that all those who have been given authority and position by Allah Almighty should do justice with the responsibility given to them. He further said that it is the responsibility of every Pakistani to play his role in the development and stability of the country. Pakistan is facing many challenges and these circumstances can only be overcome through collective efforts.

Governor Punjab said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Ehsas Program, Kaamyab Jawan Program and Koi Bhooka Na Soye program is also aimed at serving the humanity, adding that there is no political discrimination in execution of public welfare projects. All resources are being utilised for the development and prosperity of the people in a transparent manner, he said.

Chaudhry Sarwar congratulated the awardees and said that there can be no greater service than the service of humanity. The philanthropists have done a great service during the Coronavirus Pandemic, adding that from the platform of Governor House, a charity of Rs. 10 billion was done and we will continue to stand with the people during times of distress.