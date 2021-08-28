UMT president meets Balochistan governor

President University of Management and Technology (UMT) Ibrahim Hassan Murad met with the Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad. During the meeting viewpoints were exchanged on the growing trends in Artificial Intelligence, the establishment of UMT Center of Excellence in the city of Quetta and the provision of Scholarships to the deserving students of the province.

President UMT Ibrahim Murad briefed Governor Balochistan about academic activities of UMT. He expressed that UMT is eager to promote research based educational culture in Pakistan because through research we can uplift our economy and can raise our literacy rate as well. Mr. Murad further said that progress of Balochistan is not possible without educating the youth in every field.

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad appreciated the vision of Ibrahim Murad. He said that construction of a bright future is possible while keeping in view the importance of Robotic Technology and Artificial Intelligence. “The establishment of the UMT Center of Excellence in Quetta will collectively yield positive outcomes” said Governor Balochistan.

Governor Zahoor Ahmad Agha also said that the people of Balochistan really appreciate the significant efforts of UMT, contributing to the educational landscape in the remote area of the province.

President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad presented a souvenir and book published by UMT Press on the history of Balochistan, to Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad at the conclusion of the meeting.