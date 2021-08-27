Afghanistan crisis, DG ISPR briefs the media

ISLAMABAD: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar is addressed an important press briefing on the Afghanistan crisis.

Explaining the situation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border from a military perspective, the DG ISPR said that things at the moment are “fairly normal.” He stated “We have taken every possible step to maintain security at the border and every movement is under control there”

Pakistanis have been the biggest target of violence in Afghanistan: DG ISPR said. Maj Gen Iftikhar said: “We trust Taliban will take effective measures to ensure TTP does not operate against any country.” DG ISPR stated India’s role in Afghanistan had been “extremely negative” and the international community needs to understand it.

Answering a question related to the “possible refugee crisis” at the border, the DG ISPR said that at the moment, there are no refugees at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. He also spoke about the recent attacks on Chinese nationals in Pakistan and said that “comprehensive security measures” are in place. He further added, “The ministry of interior is looking after the matter, and if there is a requirement, the security will be beefed up further.”

Major General Babar Iftikhar said that while there was “always a fear of a civil war” taking place in Afghanistan, the situation is volatile and nothing can be said about it as of now. “Right now, there is no civil war in Afghanistan,” he said.

While speaking about the Afghan border he said, “Something can happen at Afghanistan border but we are ready”.