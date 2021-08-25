Court sends 14 more accused to jail in TikToker case

A local court on Tuesday sent 14 more accused, involved in harassing and assaulting a TikToker at the Greater Iqbal Park on August 14, to jail on judicial remand for identification parade.

Earlier, the Lorry Adda police produced the accused before a judicial magistrate at district courts. The investigation officer submitted that the accused had been arrested in connection with harassing and assaulting a TikToker. He requested the court to send the accused to jail on judicial remand for identification parade to proceed further in the matter.

At this, the court sent the accused to jail on judicial remand for identification parade. The court directed for producing them on expiry of the remand term.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had already sent about 100 accused to jail on judicial remand for identification parade. The assault survivor had lodged a complaint with the Lorry Adda police station, stating that she was filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14 along with her friends when a mob of around 400 people attacked them.

Separately, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent a rickshaw driver and his accomplice, involved in raping a woman and her teenage daughter, to jail on seven-day judicial remand for identification parade.

Earlier, the police produced rickshaw driver, Umar Farooq, and his accomplice Munsib, before the ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar. The investigation officer submitted that the accused were arrested on charges of gang-raping a woman and her daughter in LDA Avenue area. He requested the court to send the accused to jail for identification parade to proceed further in the matter.

At this, the court sent the accused to jail on a seven-day judicial remand and ordered for producing them on expiry of the remand term, August 31. The Chung Police had registered a rape case against the two men on the report of victims under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.