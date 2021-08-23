Educational institutions in Sindh to reopen from 30th

The matter of closure of educational institutes in Sindh due to alarming situation of Covid-19 in the province took a new turn on Monday when Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah announced the reopening of schools from August 30. The development came after a meeting with All Pakistan Private Schools’ Federation (APPSF) delegation. Earlier, APPSF staged a protest demonstration rejecting the Sindh government’s previous decision to keep the educational institutes shut for an undefined period. Speaking at a press conference after meeting with the APPSF delegation, the minister said the decision to close the educational institutes was taken following the advisory of the Corona Task Force. He said schools will reopen with 50 percent attendance in addition to mandatory vaccination of teachers, staff, and parents. Earlier, the students and teachers of private schools held roadside classes at KDA Roundabout in Karachi to protest against the closure of educational institutions.













