Luv Ranjan and Vishal Bhardwaj come together for multi-starrer ‘Kuttey’

Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films on Monday announced their first collaboration to produce ‘Kuttey’, by dropping a thrilling motion poster featuring Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj and Tabu.

Unveiling the motion poster as the movie’s first glimpse, the makers promised a thrilling ride for the audience.

Talking about ‘Kuttey’ Vishal shared, “The movie is extremely special to me as it is my first collaboration with Aasmaan and I’m excited to see what he does with it. Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films are also coming together for the first time and I am immensely excited about this association, as I really admire Luv’s brave attitude towards filmmaking and strong commercial sense.”

Presented by T-Series, the film marks the directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj who has assisted his father, Vishal on ‘7 Khoon Maaf’, ‘Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola’ and ‘Pataakha’.

Speaking further about the upcoming project, Vishal shared, “I have worked with Naseer Sahab, Tabu, Konkona and Radhika on different films throughout my career and Aasmaan has brought them all together in one film itself. We cannot wait for the audience to witness this captivating thriller on the big screen.”

Written by the father-son duo: Aasmaan and Vishal, ‘Kuttey’ is a caper-thriller, currently in its pre-production stage, and will commence shooting at the end of 2021.Talking about the movie and his association with Vishal, Luv Ranjan said, “Vishal Ji is one of the most prolific filmmakers in our country. His storytelling and vision as a filmmaker have been very inspiring for me personally. It gives me immense happiness that I am getting to collaborate with him for Aasmaan’s film.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar also shared that he is thrilled about collaborating with two of the most prolific directors of the Indian film industry. “We are very thrilled about collaborating with Vishal ji and Luv for Aasmaan’s directorial debut ‘Kuttey’. It will be exciting to see this creative synergy of two very diverse filmmakers. Kuttey’s story and star cast are both very interesting. As we present the first glimpse, we hope that the audience is thrilled for what’s next,” Bhushan said.

‘Kuttey’ is produced by Luv, Vishal, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film’s music will be scored by Vishal with lyrics penned by Gulzar.