Six mood boosters that don’t cost a thing

Are you feeling a little down after receiving some unpleasant news? Or is Sunday passing too soon and you aren’t ready to beat the Monday blues? Well, we won’t trivialise either because even minor disappointments can derail daily activities, leaving one grumpy, miserable, and completely disinterested.

Thus, if you feel the need to be picked up to make it through the day but don’t know how, then we’ve gathered a bunch of mood boosters – as compiled by Healthline – that can rid you of your bad mood if not your worries. Below, you’ll find six of some of the most efficient ways to uplift your mood, which you won’t even have to pay for.

Take a walk

As underrated as a walk is, one good walk through your nearest park, or any other green space, can do a lot to bust a bad mood. Walking in nature, as a matter of fact, boosts dopamine production or “happy hormones,” the chemical messengers that help regulate mood. Even it’s a mid-afternoon slump or a long night leaving you a little gloomy; a brisk 10-minute walk can increase blood flow to your brain and energise you! Walks can rid feelings of fatigue and sluggishness. They can prompt the release of endorphins, hormones that can ease stress, pain, and discomfort.

And if you’re walking in the morning, sunlight has additional benefits! Spending just 10 to 15 minutes in the sun can trigger the production of serotonin, along with more endorphins, making for a hefty dose of mood-improving chemicals.

Laugh it off

Now, this may seem a little difficult, since being sad means this is the one thing you are probably struggling to do. But there’s a good reason why so many people tend to get things rolling with a joke or witty remark. Laughing in a group can help relieve tension and leave everyone feeling a little more uplifted and often, less alone.

But even if you’re sitting alone, you can find things to laugh at. If your go-to sources for humour fail to spark much joy, give funny videos, cute animal videos or even comedy writing a try. Go online and share jokes. There are plenty of memes at our disposal everywhere.

Try aromatherapy

Your sense of smell can communicate directly with your amygdala, a part of the brain that helps regulate emotions. That’s why scents that trigger positive or nostalgic memories often help relieve tension. The connection between your brain and sense of smell also explains why things that smell good, make you feel good.

Thus, aromatherapy generally refers to the use of essential oils to improve mood or mental health. But you don’t necessarily have to purchase essential oils to get these benefits. You might already have some mood-boosting fragrances around your home or in your office. Even your favourite scented soap or lotion can help, as well as scented candles. You can even head over to the kitchen to catch a scent of vanilla, cinnamon, or slice a lemon and inhale the fragrance.

Give yourself a hug

Yes, yes, it may seem childish. But when it’s completely natural to turn to the people in your life for physical and emotional support when dealing with a low mood, it’s also just as natural to turn to yourself for love. Hugs and other physical affection can help release oxytocin, but what do you do when your mood plummets when you can’t access a loved one? You embrace yourself to turn your mood around!

It might feel a little silly but it actually does the trick. Touch – yes, your own included – can ease feelings of stress, helping you feel safe and relaxed.

Turn up the music

Picture this: You’re cleaning your house, sorting paperwork, or doing some other task you don’t particularly enjoy and suddenly, your radio station or music streaming service of choice plays in the background.

Your ears perk up as you recognise the first notes of one of your favourite songs; the cheerful, upbeat melody can infuse you with new energy. You can always keep doing your task while tapping your foot to the beat or singing under your breath.

Try an act of kindness

Maybe you feel trapped or stuck because you can’t do anything to change your current situation for the moment. So instead of getting caught up in a downward spiral of worry, try focusing on what you can do for someone else instead.

Doing something nice for another person could make their day a little better and bring a smile to your face, as well. Simply knowing you’ve been of some use despite feeling vulnerable can leave you in a more positive frame of mind.