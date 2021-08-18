Kim Kardashian supports Tristan Thompson as he shares message about growth and change

Tristan Thompson seems to be in a place of switching things up. Just a little over a week after news broke of the basketball player, 30, being traded to the Sacramento Kings from the Boston Celtics, Tristan shared a message about embracing “change” in an Instagram post-and one of his supporters included none other than Kim Kardashian herself.

“Some people will judge you for changing,” he captioned the Aug. 14 post. “Some people will celebrate you for growing. Choose your circle wisely.” In the photo accompanying the caption, Tristan rocked an all-black ensemble paired with sunglasses and yellow sneakers as his accessories.

And although there was plenty of praise from fellow celebs on both the pic and choice of words, it was Kim’s comment that may have stood out above the rest. Along with “liking” the snap, the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star also playfully commented that Tristan is a “Jamaican Canadian prophet.

Kim’s social media support comes just a few months after sister Khloe Kardashian and the power forward-who share 3-year-old daughter True Thompson-split after rekindling their romance last fall.

“They had been working through the cheating rumours for the last couple of weeks,” an insider revealed to E! News in June. “But Khloe told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired.”

Despite going their separate ways romantically, Khloe and Tristan remain united as they co-parent daughter True. “Khloe has completely compartmentalized their relationship and is in a much better place now in regards to the breakup,” another insider previously shared. “Khloe is not going to shut him out of anything and wants him to be around for the sake of True.”

Kim also echoed the same sentiment of always having Tristan in their lives as True’s dad during an episode of KUWTK in 2020. “Tristan is True’s dad,” she explained to her friends at the time. “So regardless of whatever, he’s connected for life, we can’t change that.”

Proving that things were also much smoother than what viewers were watching unfold at the time, Kim tweeted in March 2020, “I actually LOVE Tristan now like a brother FR! We totally bonded and worked through our issues and love him.”