Dr Arif Alvi visits set of ‘Kurulus Osman’

President Dr Arif Alvi, who is currently in Turkey on a three-day visit, his wife visited the sets of the hit series Kurulus Osman along with the producer of the show Mehmet Bozdag. Photos and videos of President Arif Alvi visiting the sets of Turkish historical series Kurulus Osman with his wife are doing the rounds on social media. Kurulus: Osman is the sequel to the popular series Dirilis: Ertugrul. The photos show the president and his wife having a chat with the cast and taking photographs in tribal clothes and jewellery shown in the series. President Alvi was on a three-day visit to Turkey. He along with his delegation also met with Mehmet Bozdag, the producer of Ertugrul and Kurulus Osman.













