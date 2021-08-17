Over 500 cops to manage traffic on 9th Muharram in Islamabad

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has made special deployment plan to manage traffic on alternate routes during main processions on 9th Muharram ul Haram in the federal Capital.

According to the plan, police source said that more than 500 cops including one SP, four DSPs,17 Inspectors would perform duties on the occasion to divert traffic on alternate routes. The SSP (Traffic) would himself supervise the entire plan while traffic police officials would be present at diversion points to guide road users. ITP FM Radio 92.4 would also inform people about the latest situation on the road through special transmission.

The main mourning procession would be taken out from Imam Bargah Asna-e-Ashri G-6/2 on 9th Muharram-ul-Haram, which will culminate at same place after passing through its traditional routes.

During the procession, Fazal e Haq road, roads from Poly Clinic to Kalsoom plaza will remain close.

According to plan, the police source said that 7th Avenue from F-6 Chowk to Soharwardi road, Fazal-e-Haq Road from China Chowk to Kalsum Plaza would be closed for general traffic.

The road from Iqbal Hall to Melody Chowk, Municipal Road from Markazi Jamia Masjid to Poly Clinic Chowk, Luqman Hakeem Road from Poly Clinic to Lal Quarter while G-6 service road from G-6/2 Chowk to Lal Quarter Chowk will remain close for general traffic from 8 am to onward (till end of procession) at 8 pm.

The source said that traffic will be diverted at alternate routes and citizens may use one way of 7th Avenue for Kulsoom Plaza to Chand Tara Chowk and Jinnah Avenue from Kulsoom Plaza to China Chowk. The other roads including 7th Avenue, Aabpara, Sehrwardy Road, Shaheed Milat road may be used as alternate routes.

Another procession on 9th Muharram will start from Imambargah Musa Kazim in sector I-10/1 which will culminate there after passing through various routes including I-10 Markaz, CDA Chowk #1, Katarian bridge, IJP Road (Pirwdhai and Faizabad area) will remain close for traffic while citizens are asked to use IJP road if they want to go to I-10 (Sabzi Mandi) from Faizabad, Murree road, Bhara Kahu or Khana bridge. The residents of sectors I-8, I-9 would use external IJP, Pirwadhai road.

Islamabad Traffic Police has appealed the citizens to use alternate routes and cooperate with ITP personnel deployed at various points to guide them.