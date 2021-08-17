Calligraphers trained during five-day exhibition

Training was imparted to young calligraphers during a five-day exhibition of Islamic calligraphy and rare copies of the Holy Quran jointly organised by the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Punjab Arts Council (PUCAR) which concluded on Tuesday. During exhibition, a two-day calligraphy workshop was also organized in which calligraphy teacher Khawaja Muhammad Hussain imparted training to the young calligraphers and taught them the techniques of calligraphy. Cultural Councilor, Embassy of Republic of Iran Ehsan Khazaei and Director Punjab Arts Council Waqar Ahmad distributed certificates among the trainees in the calligraphy workshop. Speaking on the occasion, Ehsan Khazaei, Cultural Consul of Iran, said that the art of Islamic calligraphy is our ancient heritage which has been preserved by calligraphers as a sacred duty. He said that there is a lot to learn from this exhibition and workshop. Ehsan Khuzaei said that the cooperation between the two institutions would continue for the promotion of calligraphy and culture in future also. Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad in his address said that Arts Council and Khana Farhang Iran have worked hard for the promotion of culture of both the countries.













