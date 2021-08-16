Ferozsons Laboratories celebrates I-Day by lighting Frere Hall green

To revive the spirit of freedom and to celebrate Independence Day, Ferozsons Laboratories Limited, a leading pharmaceutical company, to turn the iconic monument of Frere Hall, Karachi into a beacon of Emerald Green light on the14th ofAugust. The activity took place with the collaboration and immense support from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC). This activity primarily aimed to celebrate the spirit of freedom and honor the sacrifices of 1947.

Barrister MurtazaWahab, Administrator of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), said ‘This is an occasion for all of us to pause and reflect as to how far we have come as a nation, and recommit ourselves to the journey ahead. Let us on this day renew our pledge to build the Quaid’s promise of a democratic, inclusive and tolerant Pakistan. We are happy to join hands with responsible corporates like Ferozsons Laboratories Limited to not only celebrate the journey of freedom but to take practical steps towards our common objective of Pakistan achieving its rightful place amongst the developed countries.’

Mr. Junaid Ullah Khan, Director Parks and Horticulture Karachi, commenting on the initiative said, “This Independence Day is a reminder to stay united in the face of all adversities because it’s only together, we can make a better tomorrow for ourselves and generations to come.’

Mr. Osman Khalid Waheed, CEO of Ferozsons Laboratories Limited, said, ’14th August reminds us of the democratic struggle of our forefathers for securing a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-Continent where they could fashion their lives according to their religious, cultural, and social values. Let us on this day pay tribute to our heroes, our constitution, and in particular to all those who have made tremendous sacrifices for our freedom – in particular, our doctors and frontline health workers, whohave played a heroic role in keeping us safe and healthy. We are all indebted to these healthcare heroes who risk their own lives every day to protect the citizens of this homeland, for which our ancestors gave enormous sacrifices’.

The leadership team from the Pakistan Society of Interventional Cardiology (PSIC) also graced the event and expressed their resolve to uplift the ETHICAL interventional practices in Pakistan to international standards and serve the nation tirelessly.