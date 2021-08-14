European stocks close higher with record weekly gains

Major indices in European stock exchanges closed the trading week higher with five of them hitting new records during the session, as they posted weekly gains between 1.1pc and 2.5pc.

The STOXX Europe 600, which includes around 90pc of the market capitalisation of the European market in 17 countries, saw a new record high of 476.16 before closing at 475.83 points with a 0.21pc daily gain. The index rose 1.24pc for the week. London’s FTSE 100 saw a new all-time high of 7,224.46 earlier in the session, before ending the day at 7,218 points for a 0.35pc rise. It jumped 1.34pc this week.

Germany’s DAX 30 was up 0.25pc to 15,977 after seeing a fresh all-time high of 16,030.33 earlier during the session, as it posted a weekly increase of 1.37pc. The French CAC 40 renewed its record with 6,913.67. It was at 6,896 points at the final bell for a daily gain of 0.2pc, while it rose 1.16pc this week.

Italy’s FTSE MIB was up 0.36pc at 26,652 points after posting a new all-time high of 26,687.97. Among European indices, it had the best weekly gain of 2.5pc.

Spain’s IBEX 35 was the only major index that did not reach a record high during trading hours on Friday, but it was up 0.23pc at 8,999.80 at the close. The index increased 1.36pc this week.

US indices were still strong after a record opening on Friday, except Nasdaq. The Dow Jones was trading at 35,535 at 12.45 p.m. EDT (1645GMT) with a 0.1pc daily gain after hitting a record high of 35,610.57 points with the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange.

The S&P 500 climbed to a new all-time high of 4,468.37 at the opening as well, but it was at 4,463 for less than a 0.1pc increase. The Nasdaq, on the other hand, was down 5 points, to 14,811 at the time.