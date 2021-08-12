Pakistan to stand by Kashmiris for their right to self-determination: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the government and people of Pakistan would continue to stand by Kashmiris in their struggle for their right to self-determination. Talking to Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi here at the PM House, the prime minister said Pakistan would remain steadfast in raising a strong voice against Indian oppression against the innocent Kashmiris at all forums. Imran Khan felicitated the newly elected prime minister of AJK and discussed the ongoing and future development projects. Sardar Niazi thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for reposing trust in him and said the priority of his government would be to resolve the problems of the people of AJK. He said every possible effort would be made to highlight the problems of the Kashmiri brothers and sisters across the border against the Illegal occupation of India.













