I’m not just pretty pictures; I am much more: Hania

Writing a heartfelt message on her Instagram, Pakistani actress Hania Amir said that she is not just pretty pictures she is much more, adding that she won’t apologise for being human nor should she have to.

The leading drama actress describes her mind loud and clear on social media recently when she wrote an emotional but firm message for her followers. She also shared her struggles with being true to her “flamboyant, loud and kind” self because of online shaming.

“I’m young I’m genuine I’m flamboyant I’m loud and I’m kind. Just because I’m growing up in front of so many people does not mean I can’t live my life,” she wrote on Instagram. “I will make mistakes. I will change. I will make bad choices and I will make better ones. My views will change and some won’t. I will grow and I will learn. But I will not apologise for being human. I will not apologise for growing, for evolving.”

While pondering and reflecting on her thoughts, the Ishqiya star adds, “Honest hour because I’ve been struggling with these thoughts for the past few weeks trying to figure out what could possibly please the negative ones on the internet. I’ve come to a conclusion that I absolutely do not know how to be anyone else but me.”

“I have unapologetically been myself loud and clear and that should not change because people fail to understand me. I am not just pretty pictures I am much more. Here’s to truly living and being your unapologetic beautiful self.”