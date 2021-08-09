Slow decline seen in coronavirus cases in Pakistan



A decline has been seen in daily coronavirus cases in Pakistan, over the last three days.4,040 fresh cases have been reported Monday morning, National Command and Operation Centre’s statistics showed.

According to the NCOC’s latest stats, the positivity rate fell to 7.54%.

The 4,040 new cases were detected after 53,528 coronavirus tests were taken in the last 24 hours. This pushes the total number of cases to 1,071,620.

There is a small downward trend in daily numbers, however, active cases continue to increase with the latest figure recorded at 83,298 cases.

In the last 24 hours, another 53 people have died of COVID-19. Two days ago, Pakistan had recorded 95 deaths from coronavirus, which was the highest single-day toll during the ongoing fourth wave of the pandemic.

Some 964,404 patients have so far recovered, whereas the total number of deaths has reached 23,918.

Overall, coronavirus cases across Pakistan haven’t declined significantly, however, Sindh has lifted its lockdown as of today. Revised COVID-19 restrictions, which will last till August 31, have been announced by the Sindh government.