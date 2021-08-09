American comedian Trevor Moore dies in an accident

Famous American comedian, actor and singer Trevor Moore died in an accident on Friday. The death of the 41 year old actor was confirmed by family sources. Speaking to the Variety, Moore’s manager Kara Welker said on behalf of the singer’s wife Aimee Carlson, “We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son.” Carlson added, “He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world”. She said, “We don’t know how we’ll go on without him, but we’re thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving”. Moreover, the cause of death is yet not confirmed. The late actor began his career in 1990 with The Trevor Moore Show, as a host of the program.













