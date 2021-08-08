Aiman Khan taken surprised by awe-aspiring beauty of Attabad Lake

Famous Pakistani actress Aiman Khan got surprised by awe-aspiring beauty of Attabad Lake.

The actress took it to her Instagram handle and expressed her surprise by posting her adorable photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official)



Slipping into an all-denim outfit paired with a white turtle neck, Aiman posed amid the mountains of Hunza for her latest photo. The diva also paired her look with round-shaped sunglasses.

“Attabad Lake,” she simply captioned alongside her photos with a heart emoticon.