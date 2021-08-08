SnackVideo to celebrate the spirit of independence with its #MyBeautifulPakistan challenge

Pakistan’s most loved short video creating platform SnackVideo has launched an inspiring #MybeautifulPakistan campaign to celebrate the spirit of patriotism thought out the month of independence.

The campaign is encouraging everyone in the SnackVideo family to upload beautiful and captivating imagery of Pakistan in their unique style and win exciting prizes.

Elaborating the vision of this campaign, Country Manager Pakistan Syed Naeemuddin said that, “Not everyone can travel to tourist locations, but we still have a lot to explore and showcase around Pakistan. We are encouraging video creators to capture the other side which is not showcased by travellers. It could be a lesser known historic building, a beach spot that not many have heard about, a neighbourhood that has a unique vibe to it, a sunset spot that was hidden in plain sight”

#MyBeautifulPakistan is all about showcasing Pakistan through the eyes of ordinary Pakistanis. He further added there is something exciting the challenges has to offer to every talented video creator. Musicians and singers can upload original or cover renditions of their favourite patriotic tunes while Actors can express their love for Pakistan through making content in front of Pakistani landmarks and the national flag. Moreover, the makeup category is all about encouraging creative green and white make up trends.

All categories will be ranked on quality and likes and the TOP 50 will receive exciting prizes. The top three winners of each category will receive grand prizes such as an iPhone 12, Advanced Microphones, Latest Drones and Cameras.

Besides these astonishing prizes, Runner up video creators will receive cash prizes starting from Rs 20,000 each.

In totality #MyBeautifulPakistan is an inclusive challenge that will provide a beautiful platform to content creators to express their love and solidarity to their motherland. Moreover, this trend will depict the true image of Pakistan all cross the globe.