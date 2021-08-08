Shinwari alleges pre-poll rigging in ICCI, cornering opposition via negative tactics

Leader of United Group Shahid Shinwari, accusing the ruling group of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) of pre-poll rigging, has asked authorities to take note of the situation.

He said, “The ruling group in ICCI has started negative tactics ahead of annual elections while candidates from the opposition are being denied of the required information.”

In a statement issued on Saturday, Shahid Shinwari said that a mafia has taken over ICCI three decades ago which is winning the election through negative tactics. There are over 2500 members in the ICCI but hardly seven to eight hundred members cast their votes as the majority avoid voting due to disappointment, he added. The United Group leader said violation of merit and wastage of resources has upset the majority of the members of ICCI which suits the qabza group.

He said that we have been trying to improve the situation and introduce reforms but the pace is slow due to the non-cooperative attitude of the ruling group comprising few families. Shinwari said that the ICCI leaders seem only interested in continued legacy, photo sessions, and parties while the plight of the business community has never bothered them.

“The coronavirus has taken a toll on the trading community, businesses are on the brink while taxes are being increased but ICCI has conveniently ignored the problem disappointing the business community of the capital city,” he added. The United Group leader urged all the members of ICCI to participate in the upcoming election to defeat the mafia and bring their representatives to power who will represent them properly and play a positive role in resolving their issues.