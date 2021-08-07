Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity remained brisk at the port where seven ships, Irene’s Ray, Lausanne, Maple Harbour, Crystal Admirer, Chemocean Leo, NCC Tihama, and Prestigious carrying containers, coal, steel coil, soya bean, chemicals, palm oil and furnace oil were arranged berthing at container terminal, bulk terminal, multi-purpose terminal, grain terminal, engro terminal, liquid terminal and oil terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile another ship, SSI Conquest carrying a steel coil also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same period. Berths were engaged by twelve ships to load/offload containers, coal, steel coil, project cargo, soya bean, chemicals, furnace oil and palm oil, out of them two ships, bulk cargo carrier ‘BBG Ocean’ and chemicals carrier ‘Epic ST Thomas’ sailed out to sea on Friday morning, and three more ships, Indian Solidarity, Maple Harbour and Irene’s Ray are expected to sail from PIBT,MW-1 and QICT on same day(today)in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 123,718 tonnes, comprising 116,688 tonnes imports cargo and 7,030 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,150 Cpmtaomers (1,780 TEUs imports and 370 TEUs export), was handled at the port.

There are seventeen ships are currently at outer anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them two ships, Medi Hakata and PAC Athena and another ship Cap Carmel carrying coal, project cargo and containers are expected ake berths at PIBT, MW-1 and QICT respectively on Friday (today), while three more ships, X-Press Bardsey, Diyala and Ikaria carrying containers are duet to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.