Mahira and Zahid Ahmed come together for Sheheryar Munawar’s ‘Prince Charming’

Pakistan’s fast-expanding digital platform, See Prime, has brought another riveting short film, ‘Prince Charming,’ marking Sheheryar Munawar’s directorial debut along with starring the mega-stars Mahira Khan and Zahid Ahmed together for the first time.

Prince Charming follows the story of a husband and wife who are in a loveless marriage. The film depicts how reality can differ from our expectations of married life. In short, Prince Charming is about post-marital depression, a very real issue often ignored in our society.

“Prince Charming was a pretty last-minute line-up,” commented Seemeen Naveed, executive producer and the lady behind See Prime, “At See Prime, we pride ourselves for breaking original yet relatable stories to the audiences. We aim to provide a platform that encourages young-blood filmmakers to tell their stories to the world, which is why when Sheheryar came up with Prince Charming, I knew we had to tell this story.” She added further.

“From penning down Prince Charming to directing it, every step has been magical. Huge shoutout to Mahira for believing in me and being the first person to agree to be a part of this magical journey. Thank you Zahid for being a gem to work with and thank you to the experienced team at See Prime.” Posted Sheheryar Munawar on his social media.

“I am very thrilled to be making my debut on a streaming platform. I surrendered completely to his vision, and I don’t regret it one bit. I am extremely proud of him as a friend and as an actor. It was a pleasure working with Zahid and the entire team at See Prime.” Mentioned Mahira Khan on her social media.

“I am super excited for the audience to see this one! Everyone has worked so hard to do justice to Sheheryar’s vision. I believe we really should shed light on such prominent yet masked issues that are present in our society.” Commented Zahid Ahmed.

