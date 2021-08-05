KP govt accused of nepotism in health sector



Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has accused the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) of manipulation in the health sector through unfair means. The PIMA has also leveled serious allegations on the KP government of sidelining merit and prioritizing inexperienced health staff over veteran ones. These allegations were leveled by PIMA’s provincial president, Dr Ghulshan Hussain Farooqi and other officer bearers in a press conference held at Swat Press Club, here on Thursday, in Mingora.

Addressing the press conference, Dr Ghulshan said that the KP government had been taken wrong steps in tackling issues in the health sector,” the newly launched system of National Licensing Examination (NLE), by the KP government is not living up to the expectation and is burdensome,” Ghulshan said, he added, installing the NLE system was aimed at giving a boost to fund rising and opening new corridors of corruption in the health sector.

He also accused the KP government of favoritism and nepotism,” junior health staffer has been posted as Managing Director (MD), at the Noshehra’s Qazi Hussain Hospital,” said Dr Ghulshan, he added, overlooking experienced and veteran staffers and posting juniors and those who had been on good term with the KP government was tantamount to annihilating the health sector.

He said that it was a foolish decision by the KP government to replace the existing system of the health department with the newly launched NLE system overnight. ” This replacement of a centuries old system with the new one is devastating and will cause serious repercussions.” Dr Ghulshan said.

Meanwhile, Dr Najeeb Ullah, an officer bearer of the PIMA, who was also present on the occasion said they had serious reservations over the newly launched NLE and they feared this system was going to ruin the health system of the KP province.

“Those who claim change and brag about the Medina State have no idea of the possible wreckage that their NLE is going to inflict upon us,” he demanded and said, the KP government should make good use of its sense and immediately withdraw the decision of implementing this devastating system of NLE.