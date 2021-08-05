Engro bags three awards

Engro Fertilisers Limited has been recognised as the ‘Most Innovative Fintech Solution Provider’, ‘Best Payment Technology’ and ‘Best Banking Tech of the Year’ at the prestigious Pakistan Digital Awards 2021.

Out of 94 categories, it was able to bag three best in class awards at the ceremony. Receiving the awards, Engro Fertilisers Limited CFO Imran Ahmed said, “The digitisation journey that we embarked on a couple of years back has finally started to deliver results as we are now benefiting from improved availability of quality information and better control environment. We are thrilled by this recognition that was in the face of stiff competition. This encourages us to redouble our efforts in leveraging digitisation to deliver operational excellence and differentiated customer experiences in the days and years to come.”

With ‘The Best Banking Tech of the Year’ and ‘Best Payment Technology’ awards, Engro Fertilisers has been celebrated for setting new standards in the fertiliser industry through the launch of various innovative and automated financing solutions in engagement with its banking partners.