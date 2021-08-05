Umar Akmal to resume club cricket as rehabilitation ends next month

LAHORE: Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has been allowed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to resume club cricket, as per a statement from the board on Wednesday. “Umar Akmal has been allowed to resume club cricket activities as part of his rehabilitation process, which commenced last month,” said the PCB. The PCB said the decision has been taken after Akmal had shown remorse, attended an anti-corruption lecture and participated in a Q&A session conducted by the Security and Anti-Corruption Department. His rehabilitation programme is expected to conclude next month, following which he will become eligible to participate in the Pakistan domestic cricket season 2021-22.

In a video message last month, the cricketer had apologised to the PCB and fans for failing to report to the PCB’s anti-corruption authorities that he had been approached by bookies. “Seventeen months ago, in 2020, I committed a mistake which cost not only my career but also my cricket,” Akmal had said in the statement. “My mistake was that I did not inform the Anti-Corruption Unit in time when some people [bookies] approached me,” he had added. The batsman had said he reflected on a lot of things during the time he was suspended, adding that he had come to the realisation that his actions had caused shame to Pakistan cricket.

“For that, I apologise to my family, to the Pakistan Cricket Board and to cricket fans across the globe,” he had said. “I, Umar Akmal, advise you all that as cricketers, you are the ambassadors of your country. Hence, keep your distance from any suspicious activity,” the batsman had further said. He had concluded the video message by urging other cricketers to report to the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit as soon as possible, when they are approached by any suspicious persons.