‘Black Day’ today: PM urges world to hold India accountable for Kashmir crimes

Prime Minister Imran Khan while reaffirming Pakistan’s abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause, has called upon the international community, including the United Nations, human rights organizations and the global media, to hold India accountable for its crimes against the Kashmiri people.

“We will continue to extend all possible assistance to Kashmiris till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination and a just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” he said in his message on Youm-e-Istehsal. The prime minister said, “Today marks two years since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).”

These actions, he said, were followed by unprecedented military siege, and restrictions on fundamental rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people to perpetuate Indian occupation in the occupied territory. “Yet, India has failed to break the will of Kashmiri people,” he added.

Imran Khan pointed out that the Kashmiris faced unabated extra-judicial killings, custodial tortures and deaths, arbitrary detentions, burning and looting of houses to inflict collective punishment, and other worst forms of human rights abuses.

Complete shutdown will be observed and a march will be conducted towards the Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Thursday (today) to register protest against Modi government’s illegal actions of August 05, 2019, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Call for the observance of the Black Day, shutdown and the march has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference as part of Ashra-e-Muzahamat. The APHC has called upon the IIOJK people to observe complete shutdown between 8:00pm to 8:30pm and conduct a march towards Lal Chowk.