Hurriyat remembers victims of Sailan massacre

Hurriyat AJK leaders have paid homage to the martyrs of Sailan in Surankot area of Poonch on their martyrdom anniversary.Hurriyat AJK leaders Muhammad Hussain Khatib, Abdul Majeed Malik, Mahmood Akhtar Qureshi Advocate, Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, Ayaz Ahmad Zargar, Muhammad Latif Lone, Qazi Imran and Khalid Shabbir in their statements issued in Islamabad said that Indian troops had martyred 19 family members of renowned freedom activist, Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh including 10 women and 5 children on this day in 1998 in Sailan area of Surankot. Paying tribute to the martyrs, the leaders said that the victim family was still waiting for justice. They urged the United Nations and international human rights organizations to hold India accountable for the heinous war crime committed by its brutal forces in the territory. It is worth mentioning here that Indian troops on the intervening night of August 4 and 5 in 1998, opened indiscriminate fire on the residence of Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh in Sialan area of Poonch, killing 19 members of his family including 10 women and 5 children.













