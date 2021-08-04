Lockdown imposed in various districts of Punjab

Lockdown was imposed in various districts of Punjab on late Monday night amid growing coronavirus cases.

According to a notification issued in this regard, lockdown will remain imposed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan till August 31.

As per the notification, all markets and business activities in these districts will remain continue till 8:00pm. Exemption is granted to pharmacies, Medical stores, hospitals, petrol pumps, tandoors, milk and dairy shops, food takeaways and e-commerce, oil depots and all kinds of mandis including grain, fruit, cattle and vegetable mandis.

Complete ban is imposed on indoor dining. However, outdoor shall be allowed till 10:00pm under strict COVID protocol. Takeaways are allowed 24/7.

Moreover, indoor weddings and functions shall be banned with effect from August 8. Outdoor wedding shall be allowed with maximum 400 guests.