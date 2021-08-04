CAA offloads unvaccinated passengers

As many as 110 passengers were offloaded from their scheduled flights to Karachi and Lahore at Islamabad International airport by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for not having their proof of vaccination amid the rise of Covid-19 cases.

With people still reluctant from getting themselves vaccinated against the global pandemic on the rise in its fourth Covid wave, the government has begun implementing its SOPs one of which is to restrict traveling via flights without Covid vaccination certificates.

The Islamabad airport manager Adnan Khan said that the passengers were dislodged over failing to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination.