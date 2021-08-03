Bitter gourd and eggplant most unpopular vegetables

A Gallup Pakistan survey found brinjal (eggplant/baingan) and bitter gourd (karela) among the least favourite vegetables to eat.

The sample size was 616 men and women each from urban and rural areas from across four provinces. It was conducted from April 24, 2021 till May 15.

The survey asked the respondents to name a vegetable that they don’t like consuming. Seven per cent of the total respondents picked brinjal. Okra (ladyfingers/bhindi) and bitter gourd (karela) got five percent of the votes.

Three percent of the total votes went to pumpkin (kaddu) and round gourd (tinda).

Two percent of people picked cauliflower (gobi) and turnips (shaljam). Potato (aalu), taro (arvi), spinach (paalak) and capsicum (Shimla mirch) were popular by one percent.

Gallup’s Bilal Gilani said the research found old people had a preference for eating vegetables, unlike young people.