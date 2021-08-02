Giteau adds US rugby title at 38, hints at retirement

Australian veteran Matt Giteau kicked 13 points as the Los Angeles Giltinis ended their first season by beating Atlanta 31-17 to win US Major League Rugby title.

Giteau, who is 38 and won 103 Wallaby caps, indicated that Sunday’s victory in front 7,000 fans in the Los Angeles Coliseum might be his final game. “What a way to finish,” Giteau, a three-time European Cup winner and French champion with Toulon, and two-time World Cup finalist with Australia, posted on social media. American back John Ryberg scored two tries and Canadian international DTH van der Merwe scored the other for the Giltinis, who also fielded another veteran Australian back Adam Ashley-Cooper, a 37-year-old who won 121 Wallaby caps. This was the third edition of the MLR. The first two were won by the Seattle Seawolves before last season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.