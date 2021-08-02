Senior Pakistani actress Durdana Butt has been hospitalised

Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt has been hospitalized and is on ventilator as after her health deteriorated.

According to the details, this was revealed by actor Khalid Malik in an Instagram post on Monday morning.

Sharing a throwback photo of the Fifty Fifty actor, Khalid said, “Please pray for her health. The sweetest Durdana Butt apa is on the ventilator.

“Please pray for her health. Allah grant her complete shifa. Ameen”.

As per sources, no information of how, when and where Durdana was hospitalized.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khalid Malik (@khalidmalik)

Soon the post received millions of comment with heart warming prayers and love for Durdana shortly after Khalid shared the post.

Veteran actress is well-known her roles in dramas Fifty Fifty, Aangan Terha, Ruswai, Intezaar and Tanhaiyaan.