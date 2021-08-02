Ariana Grande urges fans to get vaccinated, wear masks to curb spread of COVID-19

Famous American singer and actress Ariana Grande, on Monday, took it to her private social media handle and urged fans to get vaccinated and wear masks to curb spread of COVID-19.

Sharing her selfie in mask, the Rain on Me singer said “vaxxed n masked” followed by a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

According to details, the actress also urged her fans to get vaccinated if they are eligible.

Ariana mentioned, “This is your gentle reminder to please get your vaccines if you are eligible. this thing is not yet over!”.