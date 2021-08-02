Fenty Skin turns 1!

Can you believe it’s only been one year since Rihanna changed the skincare game? Neither can we! The multi-hyphenate artist is giving back yet again to fans by offering exclusive bundles and deals on Fenty Skin’s website, but only for this weekend. To start, shoppers can score 25 percent off the Fenty Skin Start’rs Full-Size Bundle. The set includes everything you need to glow like the Total Cleans’r Remove-It-All Cleanser, Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum and Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen. Additionally, you can get a freeFenty Skin Pouch and Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil and Body Cream sample with any $60+ Fenty Skin or Fenty Beauty order. To help you reach the $60 minimum purchase order, we rounded up our all-time favoriteFenty Skin products below that you’re gonna want to try!













