Four ACs suspended over negligence

The Punjab government on Saturday suspended four assistant commissioners and two secretaries of market committees over poor performance in price control measures. The assistant commissioners of Hazro, Okara, Taunsa, Narowal and the secretaries of market committees of Multan and Kasur are among the officers who were sent packing. The chief secretary Punjab during a meeting held to review the price control measures issued orders for action against the officers who were performing poorly. It was also decided to award certificates of appreciation to the assistant commissioners of Sargodha, ChakJhumra and Layyah for their outstanding performance. Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that availability of essential items at fixed rates would be ensured as per the directions of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab.













