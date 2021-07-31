PTI has dropped another ‘petrol bomb’ on masses: PPP

Central Information Secretary Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians and member of National Assembly Shazia Marri has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) government has dropped petrol bomb on inflation-hit poor people for the second time during the month of July, which is highly condemnable decision of the government.

In a statement issued on Saturday, she said that PPP has rejected this anti-people decision of the incumbent government. She alleged that PTI was running government on the dictation of IMF.

Reacting to hike in petroleum prices, Shazia Marri lamented that PPP has rejected this anti-people decision of increasing price of petrol by Rs 1.71 as rising petrol prices will lead to a storm of inflation for poor and it will further increase their worries. She said that country’s people are already fed up with PTI government due to bad economic policies and they want get rid of PTI regime.

Commenting on the weekly inflation report issued by Federal Bureau of Statistics, she said that the price of per kilogram sugar hiked by Rs 1.55 and uncontrolled price of sugar has exposed fake claims and failures of government to the public.

Shazia Marri said that PTI’s government is depriving the people of their right to live life by increasing inflation. “The decision of increasing the prices of petrol, sugar and essential commodities should be withdrawn in order to provide relief to the people,” she concluded.