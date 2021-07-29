Shilpa’s brand endorsements and film deals get a massive hit

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has been missing in action ever since her businessman husband Raj Kundra’s name has surfaced in a pornography racket.

Kundra has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. Hailed as a power couple in the movie industry with a fat bank balance, the duo’s public image has taken a hit after this controversy.

Ever since Raj Kundra was arrested for his alleged involvement in creation and production of pornography, Shilpa Shetty was not seen as one of the judges on her dance reality show – ‘Super Dancer 4.’

In one of the episodes, Karisma Kapoor filled in for Shilpa and in the next week’s drill, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza will be seen as guests on the show.

Shilpa Shetty made her comeback after a long hiatus and Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2 was touted as her big return to the silver screens. However, husband Raj Kundra’s arrest days ahead of its digital release played a spoilsport.

While promoting the film initially, Shilpa’s dance on Chura Ke Dil Mera with lead actor Meezan Jaffery made a lot of buzz but looks like it failed to entertain the masses.

During coronavirus induced lockdown, Shilpa completed the shoot of her upcoming film, Nikamma which is now reportedly ready for release. But due to Kundra’s controversy, the promotions have been stalled and makers feel it’s not the right time to release a ‘family film’.

Also, the lead actress wants to evade glaring media questions on her personal life.

The actress is a fitness brand favourite! However, as per many brand experts and gurus, Shilpa Shetty’s brand value might take a massive hit due to pornography case controversy. The renewal of her brand contracts will also be affected, as per the expert opinion.

Shilpa has as many as 10-15 brands in her kitty for which she charges around Rs 1 crore. Reportedly, the actress also has invested in the hair and beauty brand Mamaearth.

At least 11 people including Raj Kundra have been arrested in the case for alleged involvement in a case relating to the production of pornography.

Kundra was booked under IPC Sections 420, 34, 292 and 293 and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women Act.