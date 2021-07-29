BTS’s Jin shares views on maintaining work-life balance, quality of living



The renowned member of well-known South Korean band BTS, Jin recently shared views on maintaining healthy habit of work-life balance with quality of living that meets international standards.

Speaking with Interviewer Myungseok Kang, the singer got candid about the need and importance of a daily routine and self-care.

Jin went on to say, “You could say that I cleared my mind, or that I worked through some things. I’m pretty sure I am doing better than then. I’m keeping a pretty regular routine now that I’m getting accustomed to commuting life, even though my schedule is sometimes a bit erratic.”

“When I had to keep working without a single day off, I was sometimes really tired because I had things of my own to do after work before going to bed, but now after cycling through this routine for a while I’m a little healthier and I’m getting a little more sleep, too.”

Jin added, “I thought that sort of exercise was right for me, but if this doesn’t resolve anything, I’ll try something else, and then something else. If I’m having a hard time, I can ask the label for some time off to do something else. I feel like just being able to do that, even, is a little bit helpful itself.”