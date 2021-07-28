‘Olympic jail’ — Quarantined Dutch athletes demand fresh air

TOKYO: Dutch Olympic athletes in hotel quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 said they went on “strike” over a lack of fresh air in their rooms, winning 15 minutes a day at an open window. All six isolated team members from the Netherlands took part in the protest in the hotel lobby, said taekwondo fighter Reshmie Oogink, 31, who joked on Instagram that she was in “Olympic jail”. Tokyo 2020 athletes are tested daily while in Japan and if they are positive they must isolate or be hospitalised. Oogink, who had been due to compete in the women’s +67kg category on Tuesday, said she and the others had been “locked up for several days with no fresh air”. They can only leave their rooms to collect food, which is “every day the same”, she said. Dutch street skateboarder Candy Jacobs, 31, said in a video posted Wednesday on Instagram that she was still testing positive eight days after entering isolation. “Yesterday we went on a strike, because we need outside air, anything… because nothing opens. The windows are closed, the doors don’t open, ever. That’s not OK,” she said. “Not having any outside air is so inhuman, and it is mentally super-draining.” The Dutch Olympics federation on Tuesday called the strict quarantine conditions “unacceptable” and said it would raise the issue with the International Olympic Committee.













