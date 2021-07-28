Prince Harry to release second memoir after death of Queen Elizabeth

With a report of Daily Mail which claims Prince Harry will release second memoir after the death of Queen Elizabeth, Price has become the center of critic.

According to the details, the spokesperson of the Duke of Sussex denied the existence of such a scenario and called it not true.

Responding to a statement, the spokesperson said that Harry had signed, “a lucrative four-book deal — with the second due out only after the Queen has died,” as mentioned in the report.

Moreover, Harry had revealed it earlier that he intends to write an “accurate and wholly truthful” memoir which will be released in late 2022, months after the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

The Prince said, “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become”.

The father of prince stated, “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think”.