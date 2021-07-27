Werth makes Olympic history as Germans win team dressage

TOKYO: Isabell Werth became the first rider to win seven equestrian Olympic gold medals when Germany took the team dressage title in Tokyo on Tuesday. The 52-year-old has accrued six team titles and one individual gold in six different Games. Werth — who also extended her record haul of Olympic medals to 11 — takes sole possession of the record she held jointly with late compatriot Reiner Klimke. The German all-female trio won with a 14th team crown since 1928 with 8178 points. The United States took silver with 7747 points while Britain on 7723 points added bronze to the gold and silver they won in 2012 and 2016 respectively.













