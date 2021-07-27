Nora Fatehi recreates ‘Zalima Coca-Cola’ hook step with Ganesh Acharya and Govinda

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi’s much awaited dance number ‘Zalima Coca Cola’ from ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ will be released on Wednesday. One day ahead of the much anticipated song release, the ‘Dilbar’ girl shared an amazing video of herself, recreating the hook step of the song with ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya and later is joined by actor Govinda, who adds his signature dance move to the peppy number. The actress also opened a contest of recreating the hook step for her fans before the song’s release. “While we wait for the official video to release lets Start the hook step challenge featuring the legends themselves @ganeshacharyaa @govinda_herono1 Full song out July 28th! Lets GO #Zaalimahookstepchallenge #dancewithnora @tseries.official @shreyaghoshal @tanishk_bagchi,” wrote Nora. In the video, the actress can be seen wearing a stunning neon pink saree in which she looks absolutely breath-taking. Govinda is also dressed in a light pink jacket and pants which he wore with a plain white t-shirt.













