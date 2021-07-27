NAB Karachi recovers Rs332.32bn since 2017

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has recovered Rs332.32 billion-including Rs.8.148bn directly and Rs324.174bn indirectly-from corrupt elements since October 11, 2017 till date, NAB Karachi Director-General Dr Najaf Quli Mirza said Monday.

Briefing a high-level meeting through video link, Mirza said the Karachi bureau had filed 107 references in various accountability courts. “Of which some 262 references were under trial at different accountability courts during the last four years period,” he said, adding that a total of 434 accused persons were convicted by different accountability courts.

The meeting presided over by NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal, held to review the performance of Karachi bureau from October 11, 2017 till date, was informed that the bureau had received some 36,940 complaints and disposed of as many as 36,368 complaints during the said period. NAB, Karachi had authorised 1,182 complaint verifications, out of which 1,008 were completed and 232 were still under process right now, the DG added.

The forum was informed that the Karachi bureau had authorised 481 inquiries, out of which 322 were completed and 320 inquiries were still under process. Likewise, the DG said, NAB Karachi had authorised 153 investigations and completed 172, while 102 investigations were under process.

Speaking on the occasion, Iqbal lauded the performance of the Karachi bureau, saying that it has always played a vital role in contributing towards the overall performance of NAB. He hoped that NAB Karachi would continue to perform its responsibilities with the same commitment and dedication in future.

NAB Deputy Chairman Hussain Asghar, DG Operations Zahir Shah and other senior officers of the bureau were also present in the meeting.