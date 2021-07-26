Shahid Afridi all set to play in EPL

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistani Skipper and flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi was set to play for Kathmandu Kings XI (KKXI) in the Everest Premier League (EPL) scheduled to be held from September 25 to October 9 this year, at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground, Kathmandu.

Afridi, 41, who was an aggressive batsman and skillful leg-spinner with plenty of International experience, played for Pakistan and International franchises in different leagues. He has played 27 Tests, 398 ODIs, and 99 Twenty20s.

“Shahid Afridi is an iconic superstar in the world of sport, a lot of current cricket star idolize him as the great to play cricket. Nepalese cricket fans also adore him as a legendary cricket, we understand this sentiment and we are proud and honored to announce world-renowned cricketer Shahid Afridi will be playing for Kathmandu King XI,” cricnepal.com quoted Rohit Gupta, team owner of KKXI as saying.

Afridi also brings the experience of playing across the globe including the Indian Premier League, Pakistan Super League, Big Bash, Caribbean Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League to name a few.

KKXI, one of the six franchises participating in the tournament, unveiled Afridi on Monday as their big signing for the season. “Many congratulations to Kathmandu Kings XI for securing a renowned player like Shahid Afridi to play for Kings XI,” said Aamir Akhtar, CEO of Everest Premier League.

Earlier, Kathmandu Kings XI also roped in Nepali leg spinner Sandeep Lamichhane to play for this year’s EPL.