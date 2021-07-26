Ruud sees off Gaston to win in Gstaad

GSTAAD: Norwegian Casper Ruud won his third clay court title of the season on Sunday, beating promising Frenchman Hugo Gaston 6-3, 6-2 at the ATP tournament in Gstaad. The world number 14, who has also notched up tournament wins this season in Geneva in May and Bastad last week, proved too strong for the 20-year-old Frenchma. Gaston had made light of his lowly world ranking of 155 to reach his first ATP final with a three-set win over seventh seed Laslo Djere in the semi-finals. He also beat fourth-seeded Chilean Cristian Garin in the quarter-finals.













