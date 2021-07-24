COVID vaccination certificate made compulsory for domestic air travel by NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has made the COVID vaccination certificate obligatory for travelling through domestic flights from August 01.

The center which is responsible for overseeing the COVID-19 situation in Pakistan has asked citizens to get vaccinated by July 31 to avoid any inconvenience. “The citizens should get a COVID vaccine certificate after the vaccination process,” the body said in a message from its Twitter account.

یکم اگست سے اندرون ملک ھوای سفر کے لیے کرونا ویکسینیشن سرٹیفکیٹ لازم ھے۔

یکم اگست سے اندرون ملک ھوای سفر کے لیے کرونا ویکسینیشن سرٹیفکیٹ لازم ھے۔

اپنے آپ کو پریشانی سے بچانے کے لیئے 31 جولائی تک ویکسین لگوایں اور ویکسینیشن سرٹیفکیٹ حاصل کریں



However, a list of categories of people including travelers boarding abroad flights, foreign nationals and those avoiding vaccination owing to a reaction in the body would be allowed exemption from the Covid vaccination certificate.

Furthermore, those having a COVID vaccination certificate from abroad would also be exempted from carrying a Covid vaccination certificate from NADRA.

It is worth mentioning here that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on July 17 asked all employees to get themselves vaccinated against the virus by July 31 due to a surge in cases owing to the fourth coronavirus wave.

Circulation was also issued by Director General Civil Aviation Authority (DGCCA).

“All staff must get vaccinated by July 31 otherwise they will not be allowed to enter into the premises of office/ airport from August 1,” read the notification.

The CAA further directed all respective unit heads to submit the report to the HR directorate regarding the vaccination status of employees by July 19.