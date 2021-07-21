Second Eid ul Adha passes under fear of coronavirus in Pakistan

Eid ul Adha celebrations passed for a second consecutive year under a fear of the deadly coronavirus looming on the masses as Muslims across Pakistan celebrated the religious festival on Wednesday.

Yet again, Eid was due at the time when cases were displaying an increasing trend and the threat of the Delta variant was expanding.

The government, as a result, has urged the nation to scale back on gatherings and show caution during these critical days.

Not ones to be easily dissuaded from celebrating the occasion with traditional zeal and fervour, Pakistanis were seen filling up the mosques with government-mandated SOPs.

People should maintain social distancing during Eid prayers, avoid hugging, and extend only greetings. The government has made special security arrangements to ensure peaceful observance of the three-day festivity across the country.

President and prime minister’s messages

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi, in their messages, greeted the Pakistani nation and expressed best wishes on the occasion.

The president asked the people to help and support the poor on the occasion of Eid ul Adha.

“Giving sacrifices to achieve an objective is the key to success,” he added.

The president said that the virus has largely affected the world and all governments had failed to compete in combatting it.

He appealed to the nation to strictly observe coronavirus precautionary measures including wearing of masks, hand washing and social distancing, so that they could succeed in overcoming the global challenge with determination.

Imran Khan said that a nation could not develop without the spirit of sacrifice and on this holy festival; a person has to sacrifice human desires for the achievement of the highest ideals.

Such a passion generated a quality in humans that would not let them side-track from the right path, he observed.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed, and Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar also wished the nation on the occasion.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, I wish you and your family a blessed, safe and happy Eid. May we embrace the very spirit of the occasion; of sacrifice, patience and helping those less fortunate. Eid Mubarik. میری طرف سے تمام اہلِ اسلام کو عید مبارک۔ — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) July 21, 2021

(نیوز اپڈیٹ)

وزیر داخلہ شیخ رشید احمد نماز عید الاضحٰی کی ادائیگی کے بعد دعا کرتے ہوئے.

اللہ پاک ہمارے عرض پاک کو دشمنوں کے عزائم سے پاک رکھے. (آمین) 🤲🇵🇰

پاک فوج زندہ باد

پاکستان پایندہ باد pic.twitter.com/kndWL4MIMq — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) July 21, 2021

آپ کو اور آپ کے گھر والوں کو عید مبارک. اللہ قربانی قبول کرے. اپنے پیاروں کے ساتھ عید منائیں اور حفاظتی تدابیر پر عملدرآمد کریں — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) July 21, 2021

#EidMubarak everyone! remember we are still in the midst of the COVID pandemic. please stay safe, #stayhome & celebrate #EidAlAdha with simplicity. pic.twitter.com/HHWzLRTdLk — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) July 21, 2021