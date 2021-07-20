PSX goes into Eid marginally in green

Pakistan Stock Exchange closed on a positive note with low volumes on the shortened week of two days due to Eidul Azha holidays. The market will remain closed till Thursday.

Investors were reluctant to go long and preferred to close the intraday positions regardless of the pertinent stock prices. As the rupee parity slipped during the session, with open market rates falling to 162, textile, chemical, E&P stocks were favoured against cement, fertiliser, and banks. O&GMCs saw SNGP and SSGC hit the upper circuit on the back of the high court’s decision in favour of gas utilities to maintain transmission UFG benchmark.

BRIndex100 gained 8.13 points and close at 5,229.48 points. During the session on the last working day, the BRIndex100 hit an intraday high of 5,238.63 points and an intraday low of 5,219.22 points with a total of 245.685 million shares volume.

The KSE-100 Index edged up by 39 points or 0.08 percent and closed at 47,873.26 points. Trading activities remained low as daily volumes on the ready counter decreased to 320.978 million shares as compared to 348.576 million shares traded in the previous session.

Foreign investors remained net sellers of shares worth $8.073 million. Total market capitalisation increased by Rs18 billion to Rs8.365 trillion. Out of total of 416 active scrips, 226 closed in positive and 174 in negative while the value of 16 stocks remained unchanged.