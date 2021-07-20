CGGC to resume work on Dasu dam after security arrangements

Pakistan’s Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) said that the Chinese contractor has assured to restart the work on the 4,320MWs Dasu Dam project after completing of security arrangements, according to Gwadar Pro.

The China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC) suspended work on the project following the July 14 incident in which 9 Chinese and 3 Pakistani workers of the company lost lives, while others sustained injuries.

On July 17, the company laid off all Pakistani workers except a few to look after on-site operations. However, the WAPDA Chairman approached the CGGC officials, after which the company took back the earlier order and vowed to resume work on the project after improvement in security situation. The WAPDA Chairman also visited the site soon after the horrific news came in.

Abid Ali Rana, DG Media of WAPDA told Gwadar Pro that the contractor will soon resume work on the project after reevaluation of security arrangements. The incident sent shockwaves across Pakistan as people started speculation about various projects underway in the country with China’s help, and those being executed by the Chinese contractors.

The July 17 letter by the CGGC further upset the people, until another order issued the same day stated that the competent authority of the company had not approved the initial letter of sacking Pakistani employees. DG Media of WAPDA later stated in a private text message to Gwadar Pro that the CGGC had cancelled the previous order and assured the Pakistani official of continuing work on the hydropower project. The CGGC is executing several important power projects in Pakistan including Azad Pattan HPP, Sukhi Kinari HPP and others.