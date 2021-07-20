Haleem Adil blames CM Sindh for Azhar Iqbal’s murder

KARACHI:Mr Haleem Adil Sheikh, the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly on Tuesday addressing the news conference after condoling with the relatives of the murdered Azhar Iqbal Arain at his residence in Gulistan -e- Johar, held the patrons of the land grabbers responsible for his cold-blooded murder. Mr Sheikh, who is also vice president of PTI, lamented Mr Arain was attacked and killed in front of his family members in very brutal manner after he had raised his voice against the land grabbers, who according to him, were directly patronized by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other PPP leaders

The PTI leader said that officials of Sindh including IGP Mr Mushtaq Ahmed Mehar instead of the protecting the lives and properties of the peaceful citizens were giving protocols to those, who were occupying the government and public properties in Karachi and other districts of the province.

He assured the relatives of the murdered activist that PTI leadership would extend its full support to the aggrieved family and they would exert pressure on the police officials to arrest the real killers as soon as possible. He said that criminals people had created the panic among the peaceful citizens and police officials were lest intrested to take actions against the killers and outlaws to maintain the peace. ” The brutal murder of Mr Arain will never be tolerated ” he added and warned police officials to arrest his killers else they would take to the roads for the justice of the family members of the victim.

He alleged that revenue officials including deputy commissioners were providing the shelter and support to such land grabbers and police officials were giving them the protocol in their criminal acts to encroach upon the lands and to kill the peaceful citizens. ” Enough is enough: he remarked and asked IG Sindh and others to stop acting on the unlawful directions of PPP leaders.

Mr Adil remarked said that entire province in general in Karachi in particular was left at the mercy of the criminals, killers, outlaws and drug pushers adding he also strongly condemned the murder of the nephew of the eminent Sindhi singer Shaman Ali Mirali. He said that the PPP leaders had lost all their moral justification to be allowed to remain in power and create more chaos and lawlessness for the people of Sindh.

Haleem Adil Sheikh has alleged that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali and other PPP leaders were trying to save the main accused in the recovery of packets of chars by the Rangers of personnel. Mr Sheikh alleged that Murad Ali Shah and others were directly involved in supporting the police officials like Sarwar Rahujo, who according to hin, was the prime suspect in the case of the recovery of 76 kg of chars from a police mobile van in Karachi.

” The arrested cops have admitted that they were directed by CIA police official Sarwar to deliver the deliver the packets of the contraband to unknown person but his brother MNA Sikendar Ali Rahujo and their patrons like Murad Ali Shah are openly pressuring the police officials to hush up the matter” he added showed no-confidence over the committees formed by IG Sindh Mr Mushtaq Ahmed Mehar and said that he himself was involved those officers, who were directly involved in such criminal acts. He said that in the light of the statements by the arrested cops all the officials, who had directed them to deliver the consignment of chars should be arrested adding he demanded the formation of a JIT comprising the honest and upright officials to probe the serious matter, which according to him, had brought a bad name for the police department of the province